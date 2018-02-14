Hija de Kurt Cobain celebra dos años alejada de sus adicciones
Autor: P. R.
Mie 14 Feb 2018 | 10:48 am
"Se trata de una batalla diaria, el enfrentarse a todo el dolor, el caos, la tragedia y las cosas jodidas que suceden o sucederán", publicó Frances Bean Cobain en su Instagram.
Frances Bean Cobain, hija del fallecido Kurt Cobain y la cantante Courtney Love, publicó un extenso mensaje en sus rede sociales donde habló abiertamente sobre su batalla contra las adicciones.
La joven de 25 años reveló a sus seguidores que lleva dos años sobria, y se explayó en cómo ha sido este tiempo de recuperación. “Este momento es una representación de lo que soy el 13 de febrero de 2018. Se siente significativo ahora porque es mi segundo cumpleaños sobria”, escribió anoche en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Se trata de una batalla diaria, el enfrentarse a todo el dolor, el caos, la tragedia y las cosas jodidas que suceden o sucederán. La autodestrucción, el consumo de sustancias y la posibilidad de librarse del dolor resultan alternativas mucho más atractivas. Pero sin duda, la decisión de estar presente en el momento es la mejor que he tomado, tanto para mí como para aquellos que me rodean”, reflexionó.
La artista visual, quien también ha incursionado en el canto y el modelaje, no entró en detalles sobre la adicción que enfrentó, pero aseguró que ahora tiene un estilo de vida más saludable y centrado en su estabilidad emocional.
“Cómo tratamos nuestros cuerpos tiene una relación directa con cómo tratamos nuestras almas. Todo está conectado. Tiene que estarlo. Así que voy a aprovechar el día de hoy para celebrar mi abundante salud y felicidad, gratitud, compasión, empatía, fuerza, miedo, pérdida, sabiduría, paz y el cúmulo de otras muchas emociones que experimento de manera constante”, agregó la hija del fallecido líder de Nirvana.
I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to contribute to the dialogue of my higher education in life. I am constantly evolving. The moment I stop my evolution is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me. Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and define it as something that’s mine, filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to ) Frances Bean Cobain
A inicios de este mes, la joven hizo noticia por publicar un video donde interpretaba el famoso Hallelujah del fallecido Leonard Cohen.
Actualmente, Frances Bean tiene una relación con Matthew Cook, guitarrista de la banda The Ceremonies, luego de su complejo divorcio con el músico Isaiah Silva, que se resolvió en diciembre pasado después de tres años de matrimonio.