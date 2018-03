Netflix prepara programa protagonizado por la gurú del orden Marie Kondo

Valentine’s Day surprise! I am very excited to announce that I will be bringing the life-changing magic of tidying to a show on Netflix, where I will be guiding individuals who are at a crossroads to spark joy in their homes and lives ✨⠀ ⠀ I am thrilled for this opportunity to inspire mindful organization and share the KonMari Method of tidying. So far in my path, as I grew older and my passion for tidying deepened, my mission developed from tidying my room, to my clients’ homes, to Japan, and now to the world. Helping individuals undergo life-transformations and sharing the process through this partnership with Netflix is an exciting way to share the magic of tidying with more people. I’ll keep you updated on more details to come! ⠀ ⠀ It was a beautiful coincidence that this announcement fell on Valentines Day – I believe that tidying allows you to rediscover what truly matters to you, whether in your homes, lives, or relationships. Have a wonderful day filled with love and joy ❤️ ⠀ #konmari #konmarimethod #mariekondo #sparkjoy #joy #netflix #organizetheworld #tidy #love 📷: Drew Kelly

