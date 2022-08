Los Soprano de luto: muere Robert LuPone a los 76 años

FILE - Robert LuPone, former director of The New School for Drama, speaks at a celebration marking the opening of The New School's University Center on Jan. 23, 2014, in New York City. LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help lead the influential off-Broadway theatre company MCC Theatre for almost 40 years, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was 76. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for The New School/AP Images, File)