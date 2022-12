Terry Hall, cantante de The Specials, muere a los 63 años

Musician Terry Hall of The Specials performs on the Main Stage, at the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight, England, on June 14, 2014. Hall, the lead singer of The Specials, died at the age of 63 following a brief illness, the band announced late Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)