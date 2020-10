¿Qué se espera de Bachelet en las definiciones electorales (constituyente y presidencial) opositoras?

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wears a protective face mask as she attends 2020 World Humanitarian Day, dedicated to recognise humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes, at The United Nations offices in Geneva on August 19, 2020. - The United Nations paid tribute to humanitarian workers now battling the COVID-19 pandemic after a year in which they found themselves under greater attack than ever before. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)