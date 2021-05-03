Más de 70 juegos se suman a FPS Boost en Xbox Series X|S
Esta característica permite a los juegos retrocompatibles duplicar su framerate en la consola de nueva generación.
Durante la jornada de este lunes desde Xbox anunciaron que más de 70 juegos juegos se suman a los compatibles con la tecnología FPS Boost de Xbox Series X|S.
Cabe recordar que esta característica de la consola de nueva generación de Xbox permite a los juegos retrocompatibles duplicar su framerate.
Hasta la fecha eran poco más de 20 los juegos que eran compatibles con esta característica, pero con los recientemente anunciados es que ya son 97 los juegos que se ven beneficiados por esta.
Según detallan desde Xbox, varios de estos juegos se encuentran disponibles a través de Xbox Game Pass y EA Play.
Es así como el listado de juegos compatibles queda conformado por:
- Alien Isolation
- Anthem
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield Hardline
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Dying Light
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Gears of War 4
- Golf with your Friends
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mad Max
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Realm Royale
- ReCore
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- SMITE
- Steep
- SUPERHOT
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gardens Between
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Two Point Hospital
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- Wasteland 3
- Watch_Dogs
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Puedes revisar todos los detalles a través del siguiente enlace.
