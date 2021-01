Bolsonaro lideró una “estrategia institucional de propagación del virus”, según estudio

Public funeral service workers descend a flight of stairs as they remove the body of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died from complications related to COVID-19 in his home, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The number of people who die in their homes amid the new coronavirus pandemic is growing due to the lack of availability in hospitals and the shortage of oxygen. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)