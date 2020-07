California retrocede y ordena cierre de cines, bares y restaurantes tras aumento de casos de Covid-19

Surfers carry their boards as cyclists ride past, none wearing a facemask, at Santa Monica Beach near Santa Monica Pier which re-opened with safety guidelines today on June 25, 2020 in Santa Monica, California after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Despite California's gradual reopening across most sectors after months of shutdown, Los Angeles County now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the nation compared to any other county, according to a John Hopkins University list. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)