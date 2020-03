Confirman los dos primeros casos de coronavirus en Venezuela

A picture taken on March 9, 2020 on the Polish side shows a medical staff, with protective clothing, arriving to take the temperature of a driver during sanitary checks at Jedrzychowice border crossing, between Poland and Germany, in a measure to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus. - The introduction of the controls, which are to be rapidly extended to all of Poland's borders, was announced to the media by Polish Prime Minister and consist on measuring people's temperature and filling documents. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)