La ONU confirma más de 500 civiles muertos en Ucrania desde la invasión rusa

A general view of a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022. - Kyiv and its allies rejected a previous proposal to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia as a publicity stunt and accused Russian forces of mining and shelling escape routes. AFP witnessed on March 8, 2022, thousands of civilians fleeing the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on foot over a makeshift bridge, with carpets serving as stretchers for children and the elderly. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)