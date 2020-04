Nuevo ministro de Salud de Brasil busca disminuir medidas de confinamiento mientras que casos superan los 45 mil

A street vendor walks along an empty popular shopping street in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 24, 2020 after the city government decreed the closure of shops and stores as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. - Latin America's biggest city, the traffic-clogged concrete jungle of Sao Paulo, slowed to an eerily quiet lull Tuesday as it went into partial quarantine in a bid to stop the new coronavirus from ravaging Brazil. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)