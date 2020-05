Portavoz de Jair Bolsonaro da positivo en examen de coronavirus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 20, 2020 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. - Two tweets by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in which he questioned quarantine measures aimed at containing the novel coronavirus were removed on March 29, 2020, on the grounds that they violated the social network's rules. The far-right leader had posted several videos in which he flouted his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)