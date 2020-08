Prensa española asegura que el rey Juan Carlos se encuentra en República Dominicana tras abandonar Madrid

Former King of Spain Juan Carlos I and his wife former Queen Sofia attend the Epiphany Day celebrations (Pascua Militar) at the Royal Palace in Madrid, January 6, 2018. - Spain's former king Juan Carlos I, who turned 80 yesterday, made a public comeback with his son Felipe VI today, at a trying time for Spain after its wealthy Catalan region attempted to break away, and where 47 percent of voters want to live in an independent, monarchy-free republic. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)