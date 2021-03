Presidente paraguayo anuncia cambios en gabinete tras violencia en protestas

A protester holds a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "This government does not represent me, #all must go against," during a demonstration against the government of President Mario Abdo Benitez in response to the shortage of medications for COVID-19 patients in hospitals and the low availability of the vaccine against the new coronavirus, amid the resignation of the country’s health minister, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)