Republicanos se resisten al juicio político contra Trump

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 202, outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC. - Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial in the Senate over the ransacking of the US Capitol after the impeachment article against the former president is sent to the chamber on January 25, 2021, its Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)