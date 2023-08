Chile y el Reino Unido añaden nueva protección a sus negocios

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins poses for a picture with Japanese Minister of Economic and Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor, British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch, and Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Abdul Aziz, as Britain signs the treaty to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, in Auckland, New Zealand July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer/File Photo