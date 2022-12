China y el dilema del Covid Cero

FILE - A protester resist as he is taken away by policemen from a street in Shanghai, China on Nov. 27, 2022. What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds. The protesters expressed anger over China's harsh COVID-19 policies that they believed played a role in the deadly fire on Nov. 24 in a city in the far west. (AP Photo, File)