COP26 y el rol de la electricidad en la acción climática

Alok Sharma President of the COP26 summit, left, watches as Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)