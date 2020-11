El día D en Estados Unidos: ¿Qué esperar de esta noche?

A young woman wears a Merriam-Webster themed shirt reading, "Vote: to express one's views in response to a poll," as she arrives to cast her ballot at the Top of the Park at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Turnout has been heavy during the early voting period as Californians cast ballots for president, the state Legislature, local offices and on a dozen statewide propositions. By Monday, more than 11 million people had already returned their ballots. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)