Gobierno español toma medidas por coronavirus e inyectará 14.000 millones de euros a la economía

Employees of the Ministry of Health of El Salvador wears face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as they observe the monitor of a thermal camera installed at San Oscar Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, on March 12, 2020. - El Salvador banned entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced on March 11. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)