{ "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "VideoObject", "name": "Delegado Gonzalo Durán y 'feriados XL': "Son momentos de especial tensión", cuando se produce "el mayor número de homicidos"", "description": "En el programa de streaming de La Tercera, Desde la Redacción, y entrevistado por Consuelo Saavedra, el delegado presidencial de la Región Metropolitana abordó la situación que se avecina con dos feriados esta semana: jueves y viernes. \"En general en los fin de semanas largos, o en aquellos con inter feriados, es donde se ha producido un mayor número de homicidios\", afirmó la autoridad, asegurando que, por lo mismo, esta \"ha sido parte de las preocupaciones mas grandes de estos meses\". Esa línea, detalló las medidas que se están adoptando al respecto. Revísalas en el video.", "thumbnailUrl": "https://www.latercera.com/resizer/dPs75qpz_6SWU5bMr3Q4rFgp2eU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-copesa/public/NVCBDP4ABZENDF3CS3TQGRPPXE.jpg", "uploadDate": "2024-10-29T12:31:39.555Z", "embedUrl": "https://rudo.video/vod/dTlG3ZiUUzJS" }

Delegado Gonzalo Durán y 'feriados XL': "Son momentos de especial tensión", cuando se produce "el mayor número de homicidos"

En el programa de streaming de La Tercera, Desde la Redacción, y entrevistado por Consuelo Saavedra, el delegado presidencial de la Región Metropolitana abordó la situación que se avecina con dos feriados esta semana: jueves y viernes. "En general en los fin de semanas largos, o en aquellos con inter feriados, es donde se ha producido un mayor número de homicidios", afirmó la autoridad, asegurando que, por lo mismo, esta "ha sido parte de las preocupaciones mas grandes de estos meses". Esa línea, detalló las medidas que se están adoptando al respecto. 