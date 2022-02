BCE afirmó que filial europea del banco ruso Sberbank estaría en “quiebra o probable quiebra”

Police guard the bank's entrance as people queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - US President Biden was the first to announce sanctions, hours after Russian President Putin declared a "military operation" into Ukraine. The first tranche will hit four Russian banks -- including the country's two largest, Sberbank and VTB Bank -- cut off more than half of Russia's technology imports, and target several of the country's oligarchs. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)