Expresidente colombiano Álvaro Uribe dio positivo por Covid-19 según vocero de su partido

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 30, 2018, former Colombian president (2002-2010) and senator Alvaro Uribe Velez, answers questions during a press conference at his residence in Rionegro, Antioquia department, Colombia on July 30, 2018. - Former President Alvaro Uribe, tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus a day after the Supreme Court of Justice ordered his house arrest, the press service of his party, the Centro Democratico (Democratic Center), reported on August 5, 2020. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)