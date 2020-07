Secretario K: El asesinato que vuelve a sacudir a Argentina

(FILES) This undated file photo released by Telam shows Fabian Gutierrez, former secretary of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who was found dead on July 4, 2020, after been reported missing three days ago. - Gutierrez, who had been last seen on July 1, was found dead -handcuffed and with signs of having been beaten and with a cut in the throat- in the town of El Calafate, 2,750 km southwest of Buenos Aires, southern Argentina. (Photo by Handout / TELAM / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TELAM" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS