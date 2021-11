El último arengazo de Jackson, el lamento de RD y la obligación de repensar la campaña: la noche en que Apruebo Dignidad celebró a medias

Chilean presidential candidate, Gabriel Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad party, greets supporters in Providencia, Santiago on November 21, 2021, following the first results of the general election. - With 65 percent of votes counted, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party, was ahead with 28.4 percent of the vote, followed by leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, of the Approve Dignity alliance with 24.9 percent, the Servel electoral service said. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)