Manifestaciones y disturbios se registran en Santiago y otras ciudades en antesala del 18 de octubre

An anti-government protester winds up to throw a rock at an armored vehicle, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Just days out from a much anticipated plebiscite on reforming the country's dictatorship era constitution, anti-government protesters clashed with police on Friday echoing vestiges of social unease and giant mobilizations that rocked the country just under one year ago. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)