Recorte de agendas y suspensión de giras: los coletazos del Covid positivo de Boric en la presidencial

Chilean presidential candidates (L-R), Gabriel Boric from the Apruebo Dignidad party, Yasna Provoste from the Constituent Unit party, Sebastian Sichel from the Chile Podemos party, and Eduardo Artes from the Partido Comunista Accion Proletaria party, take part in a debate at the Universidad de Chile in Santiago, on November 1, 2021. - Chile holds presidential elections on November 21, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)