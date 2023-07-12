Succession y The Last of Us lideran las nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023
Succession logró 27 nominaciones, mientras que The Last of Us obtuvo 24.
Durante la jornada de este miércoles la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión presentó a los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2023.
La lista de nominados fue liderada por dos series de HBO, Succession y The Last of Us, las cuales lograron 27 y 24 nominaciones respectivamente.
Ambas series competirán en algunas de las categorías más importantes como lo es Mejor serie dramática, Mejor actor de serie Dramática y Mejor actriz de serie dramática.
Cabe recordar que los programas nominados a los Emmy 2023, son aquellos que se emitieron entre el 1 de junio de 2022 y el 31 de mayo de 2023.
Acá te dejamos los nominados:
Mejor serie dramática
- Andor (Diney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actor de serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhean Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
- Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor actor de comedia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película de televisión
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película de televisión
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mejor reality show
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor actor secundario de serie limitada o película de televisión
- Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mejor actriz secundaria de serie limitada o película de televisión
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire DAnes (Fleishman is in Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones and the Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Puedes revisar el listado completo de nominados en el sitio de los Emmy.
