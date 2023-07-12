Succession y The Last of Us lideran las nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023

Succession logró 27 nominaciones, mientras que The Last of Us obtuvo 24.

Durante la jornada de este miércoles la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión presentó a los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2023.

La lista de nominados fue liderada por dos series de HBO, Succession y The Last of Us, las cuales lograron 27 y 24 nominaciones respectivamente.

Ambas series competirán en algunas de las categorías más importantes como lo es Mejor serie dramática, Mejor actor de serie Dramática y Mejor actriz de serie dramática.

Más sobre Series

Cabe recordar que los programas nominados a los Emmy 2023, son aquellos que se emitieron entre el 1 de junio de 2022 y el 31 de mayo de 2023.

Acá te dejamos los nominados:

Mejor serie dramática

  • Andor (Diney+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • Succession (HBO/Max)
  • The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor actor de serie dramática

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz de serie dramática

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
  • Theo James (The White Lotus)
  • Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
  • Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Rhean Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
  • Mejor serie de comedia
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO/Max)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Jury Duty (Freevee)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Wednesday (Netflix)

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Beef (Netflix)
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Mejor reality show

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
  • Survivor (CBS)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Mejor talk show

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • James Marsden (Jury Duty)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Mejor actor secundario de serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)
  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Mejor actriz secundaria de serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Claire DAnes (Fleishman is in Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones and the Six)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Puedes revisar el listado completo de nominados en el sitio de los Emmy.

Comenta

Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.

Imperdibles