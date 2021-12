El gobierno peruano recurrirá al TC si prospera la moción para destituir al presidente Pedro Castillo

(FILES) In this file handout picture released by the Peruvian Presidency on July 30, 2021, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo attends a military parade commemorating the country's Independence, in Lima. - On December 7, 2021, lawmakers in Peru vote on a motion to debate the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo. (Photo by Alberto ORBEGOSO / Peruvian Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / PERUVIAN PRESIDENCY / ALBERTO OBREGOSO - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS -DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS