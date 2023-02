Tesla retira de mercado EEUU unos 362.000 autos por problemas en software de conducción autónoma

FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. Tesla workers in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York. In a letter posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job and want to “build an even more collaborative environment that will strengthen the company.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne)