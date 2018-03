Primera imagen del músico James Hetfield actuando en próxima cinta de suspenso

A #special #day on #set of our little #bundy #movie starring @zacefron and @lilyjcollins … @metallica is in the house as #jameshetfield @papa_het_ plays Officer Bob Hayward in the #metal #god 's #first #dramatic #role #cleancut Having one of my #musical #heroes in our #film is #pretty #damn #awesome Photo by @brian_douglas_stills

A post shared by Joe Berlinger (@joeberlingerfilms) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:26am PST