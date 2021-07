Jerome Powell afirma que no es el minuto para retirar estímulos, pero admite elevada inflación

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 15, 2021 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - The Federal Reserve's policy committee began its two-day meeting on July 27, 2021, amid speculation it could show the first signs of easing up on massive bond purchases that are supporting the US economic recovery. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)