Revisa acá los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021
La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 25 de abril.
Durante la mañana de este 15 de marzo desde La Academia dieron a conocer a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021, en un año que estuvo marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus.
El anuncio de los nominados para las diferentes categorías fue realizado por Priyanka Chopra Jonas y Nick Jonas, a través de una transmisión online.
Hay que recordar que la ceremonia se encuentra programada para el próximo 25 de abril.
Mejor película
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterber - “Another Round”
- David Fincher - “Mank”
- Lee Isaac Chung - “Minari”
- Chloé Zhao” - “Nomadland”
- Emerald Fennell - “Promising Young Woman”
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins - “The Father”
- Gary Oldman - “Mank”
- Steven Yeun - “Minari”
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day - “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby - “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand - “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan - “Promising Young Woman”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova
- Glenn CLose
- Olivia Cloman
- Amanda Seyfried
- Yuh-Jung Youn
Mejor guion original
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor guion adaptado
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Mejor película de animación
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor documental largo
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- El agente topo
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Mejor película internacional
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor banda sonora original
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Mejor Canción original
- Fight For Me- Judas
- Hear My Voice - Chicago 7
- Husavik - European Song Contest
- Io Si - The Life Ahead
- Speak Now - One Night In Miami
Mejor Corto Documental
- Colette
- A Concerto Is A Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song For Natasha
Mejor Corto Animado
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Mejor Corto
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Mejor Edición
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News Of The World
- Tenet
Mejor Maquillaje y peluquería
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor Sonido
- Greyhoud
- Mank
- News Of The World
- Soul
- Sound Of Metal
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
