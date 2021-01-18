Secciones

Revisa acá los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 25 de abril.

Durante la mañana de este 15 de marzo desde La Academia dieron a conocer a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021, en un año que estuvo marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus.

El anuncio de los nominados para las diferentes categorías fue realizado por Priyanka Chopra Jonas y Nick Jonas, a través de una transmisión online.

Hay que recordar que la ceremonia se encuentra programada para el próximo 25 de abril.

Mejor película

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor director

  • Thomas Vinterber - “Another Round”
  • David Fincher - “Mank”
  • Lee Isaac Chung - “Minari”
  • Chloé Zhao” - “Nomadland”
  • Emerald Fennell - “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor actor

  • Riz Ahmed - “Sound of Metal”
  • Chadwick Boseman - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins - “The Father”
  • Gary Oldman - “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun - “Minari”

Mejor actriz

  • Viola Davis - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day - “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
  • Vanessa Kirby - “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Frances McDormand - “Nomadland”
  • Carey Mulligan - “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen
  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Paul Raci
  • Lakeith Stanfierld

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Maria Bakalova
  • Glenn CLose
  • Olivia Cloman
  • Amanda Seyfried
  • Yuh-Jung Youn

Mejor guion original

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami
  • The White Tiger

Mejor película de animación

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor documental largo

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • El agente topo
  • My octopus teacher
  • Time

Mejor película internacional

  • Another Round
  • Better Days
  • Collective
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Quo Vadis Aida?

Mejor fotografía

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Soul

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

Mejor Canción original

  • Fight For Me- Judas
  • Hear My Voice - Chicago 7
  • Husavik - European Song Contest
  • Io Si - The Life Ahead
  • Speak Now - One Night In Miami

Mejor Corto Documental

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is A Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song For Natasha

Mejor Corto Animado

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Mejor Corto

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Mejor Edición

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound Of Metal
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News Of The World
  • Tenet

Mejor Maquillaje y peluquería

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Mejor Sonido

  • Greyhoud
  • Mank
  • News Of The World
  • Soul
  • Sound Of Metal

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

