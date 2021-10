“El mayor reconocimiento para un cineasta”: M. Night Shyamalan encabezará el Festival de Berlín 2022

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 19, 2021 US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan attends the New York premiere of "Old" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. - US director M. Night Shyamalan will head up the jury at the 72nd Berlin film festival in February 2022, set to be held as an in-person event after this year's hybrid edition due to the pandemic, the Berlinale announced on October 19, 2021. The Indian-born American filmmaker shot to fame in 1999 with the psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense" starring Bruce Willis which garnered six Oscar nominations. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)