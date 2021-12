Wall Street también aboga por un ministro de Hacienda con experiencia en la administración Boric

Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric (C), accompanied by spokeswoman Izkia Siches (L) and deputy Giorgio Jackson, speaks after holding a meeting with President Sebastian Pinera at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, on December 20, 2021. - The Chilean stock market and peso took a beating Monday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric became the country's youngest-ever president-elect with an unexpectedly substantial victory over his far-right rival. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)