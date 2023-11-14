Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 lideran las nominaciones en The Game Awards
El 8 de diciembre se llevará a cabo la premiación que determinará los mejores juegos del año.
Finalmente es que ya se conocen los juegos nominados a The Game Awards, listado que es liderado por Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3, ambos juegos que acumulan un total de ocho nominaciones, entre ellas a la de Juego del Año.
Entre los títulos que se disputarán el ‘GOTY’, también se encuentran Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The Game Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 8 de diciembre, y celebrará su décimo aniversario.
Acá te dejamos todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías:
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor dirección
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor narrativa
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor diseño de sonido
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- HI-FI Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Mejor actuación
- Ben Starr - Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Morgan - Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077 the Phantom Liberty
- Melani Liburd - Alan Wake 2
Juego con impacto
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor juego indie
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Mejor debut indie
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor juego para móviles
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Honkai Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor juego de realidad virtual/aumentada
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village
- Synapse
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- HiFi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor juego de acción
- Armored Core VI
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Mejor juego de acción/aventuras
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor juego de lucha
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor juego familiar
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motosport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fie Emblem: Engage
- Pikmin 4
Mejor multijugador
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Creador de contenido del año
- @ironmouse
- @chrisbratt / People Make Games
- @quakity
- @spreenDMC
- @sypherpk
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)
Mejor evento de eSports
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Mejor juego de eSports
- Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Juego más esperado
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Mejor adaptación
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- Super Mario Bros. La Película
- Twisted Metal
