Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 lideran las nominaciones en The Game Awards

Finalmente es que ya se conocen los juegos nominados a The Game Awards, listado que es liderado por Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3, ambos juegos que acumulan un total de ocho nominaciones, entre ellas a la de Juego del Año.

Entre los títulos que se disputarán el ‘GOTY’, también se encuentran Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Game Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 8 de diciembre, y celebrará su décimo aniversario.

Acá te dejamos todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías:

Juego del Año (GOTY)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor dirección

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor narrativa

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mejor dirección de arte

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor banda sonora y música

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor diseño de sonido

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

HI-FI Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mejor actuación

Ben Starr - Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Morgan - Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077 the Phantom Liberty

Melani Liburd - Alan Wake 2

Juego con impacto

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Mejor juego en constante evolución

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor juego indie

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Mejor debut indie

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Mejor juego para móviles

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego de realidad virtual/aumentada

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village

Synapse

Innovación en accesibilidad

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

HiFi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Mejor juego de acción

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Mejor juego de acción/aventuras

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Mejor juego de lucha

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Mejor juego familiar

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motosport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fie Emblem: Engage

Pikmin 4

Mejor multijugador

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Creador de contenido del año

@ironmouse

@chrisbratt / People Make Games

@quakity

@spreenDMC

@sypherpk

Mejor jugador de eSports

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Mejor evento de eSports

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Mejor juego de eSports

Counter Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Mejor equipo de eSports

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Juego más esperado

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars: Outlaws

Tekken 8

Mejor adaptación