Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 lideran las nominaciones en The Game Awards

El 8 de diciembre se llevará a cabo la premiación que determinará los mejores juegos del año.

Finalmente es que ya se conocen los juegos nominados a The Game Awards, listado que es liderado por Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3, ambos juegos que acumulan un total de ocho nominaciones, entre ellas a la de Juego del Año.

Entre los títulos que se disputarán el ‘GOTY’, también se encuentran Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Game Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 8 de diciembre, y celebrará su décimo aniversario.

Acá te dejamos todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías:

Juego del Año (GOTY)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor dirección

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor narrativa

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor diseño de sonido

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space Remake
  • HI-FI Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mejor actuación

  • Ben Starr - Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Morgan - Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077 the Phantom Liberty
  • Melani Liburd - Alan Wake 2

Juego con impacto

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Mejor juego en constante evolución

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor juego indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Mejor debut indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Mejor juego para móviles

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego de realidad virtual/aumentada

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Synapse

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • HiFi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Mejor juego de acción

  • Armored Core VI
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Mejor juego de acción/aventuras

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Mejor juego de lucha

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Mejor juego familiar

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motosport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fie Emblem: Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Mejor multijugador

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Creador de contenido del año

  • @ironmouse
  • @chrisbratt / People Make Games
  • @quakity
  • @spreenDMC
  • @sypherpk

Mejor jugador de eSports

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

  • Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Mejor evento de eSports

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

Mejor juego de eSports

  • Counter Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Juego más esperado

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Mejor adaptación

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • Super Mario Bros. La Película
  • Twisted Metal

