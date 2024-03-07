Dan a conocer los nominados a los Bafta Games Awards 2024
Baldur’s Gate 3 lidera las nominaciones estando presente en 10 categorías.
Durante la jornada de este jueves es que se han dado a conocer los nominados a los Bafta Games Awards 2024.
Baldur’s Gate 3, el ganador del Juego del Año en The Game Awards, es el título que lidera las nominaciones con un total de 10, entre las cuales se encuentra Mejor Juego.
Al juego de Larian le siguen Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 de Insomniac Games con ocho nominaciones y Alan Wake con siete.
Acá te dejamos el listado la transmisión del anuncio y nominados.
Animación
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertawinment Plc./Epic Games
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Logro artístico
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- FINAL FANTASY XVI - SQUARE ENIX - Creative Business Unit III/SQUARE ENIX
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
Logro de Audio
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Mejor Juego
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Juego Británico
- CASSETTE BEASTS - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury
- DEAD ISLAND 2 Dambuster Studios/PLAION
- DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney
- FOOTBALL MANAGER 2024 - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe
- VIEWFINDER Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
- WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: REALMS OF RUIN - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
Juego Debut
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games
- VENBA - Visai Games/Visai Games
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Juego en Evolución
- CYBERPUNK 2077 - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
- FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games
- FORZA HORIZON 5 - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- GENSHIN IMPACT – HoYoverse/HoYoverse
- NO MAN’S SKY - Hello Games/Hello Games
Familiar
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Juego más allá del entretenimiento
- CHANTS OF SENNAAR – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
- GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH - KO_OP/KO_OP
- TCHIA – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive
- TERRA NIL - Free Lives/Devolver Digital
- THIRSTY SUITORS - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive
- VENBA - Visai Games/Visai Games
Diseño de Juego
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Multijugador
- BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
- DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- FORZA MOTORSPORT - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- PARTY ANIMALS - Recreate Games/Source Technology
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Música
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- ASSASSIN’S CREED MIRAGE – Ubisoft/Ubisoft
- BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Narrativa
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- FINAL FANTASY XVI - SQUARE ENIX - Creative Business Unit III/SQUARE ENIX
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Nueva Propiedad Intelectual (IP)
- CHANTS OF SENNAAR– Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- JUSANT - DONT NOD/DONT NOD
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Actor en rol protagónico
- AMELIA TYLER como Narrator en Baldur’s Gate 3
- CAMERON MONAGHAN como Cal Kestis en Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- NADJI JETER como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- NEIL NEWBON como Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3
- SAMANTHA BÉART como Karlach en Baldur’s Gate 3
- YURI LOWENTHAL como Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Actor en rol secundario
- ANDREW WINCOTT como Raphael en Baldur’s Gate 3
- DEBRA WILSON como Cere Junda en Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- RALPH INESON como Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon en Final Fantasy XVI
- SAM LAKE como Alex Casey en Alan Wake 2
- TONY TODD como Venom en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- TRACY WILES como Jaheira en Baldur’s Gate 3
Logro Técnico
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment Plc./Epic Games
- FINAL FANTASY XVI - SQUARE ENIX - Creative Business Unit III/SQUARE ENIX
- HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STARFIELD - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Escogido por el público
- BALDUR’S GATE 3
- CYBERPUNK 2077
- FORTNITE
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM
- LETHAL COMPANY
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2
Comenta
Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.