El papa emérito Benedicto XVI está “extremadamente frágil”

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 22, 2020 shows former pope Benedict XVI posing for a picture at the airport in Munich, southern Germany, after visiting his brother and before his departure. - Former pope Benedict XVI became seriously ill himself after visiting his sick brother in Germany in June and is "extremely frail", according to a report in the Monday, August 3, 2020 edition of the German Passauer Neue Presse newspaper. (Photo by Sven Hoppe / POOL / AFP)