Gobierno de México asegura que pandemia entró en “fase de descenso”

Handout picture released by Mexico's Presidency press office showing Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his morning conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, on July 7, 2020. - Lopez Obrador informed Tuesday he tested negative for COVID-19, ahead of his official visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump. (Photo by - / Mexican Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / MEXICAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS