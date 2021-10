Investigan la muerte de 14 canguros en la costa sur de Australia

12-08-2021 (210818) -- CANBERRA, Aug. 18, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2021 shows kangaroos in the Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve in Canberra, Australia. The Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve, located on the northeastern border of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), covers approximately 750 hectares of land. Millie Sutherland Saines, an ecologist and outreach manager at the reserve, told Xinhua that there were protected species including about 70 quolls, 50 echidnas and more than 100 eastern bettongs. TO GO WITH: "Feature: Nature reserve in Australian capital restores missing pieces of puzzle" POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Liu Changchang