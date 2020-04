La Casa Blanca refuerza seguridad del principal asesor científico por coronavirus tras recibir amenazas

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks, flanked by Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci (L) and Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx (R), during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)