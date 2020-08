Muere Robert Trump, hermano menor del Presidente Trump

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 09, 2016 Republican president-elect Donald Trump (front) hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech in New York City. - The WHite House announced Robert Trump, younger brother of US president Donald Trump, born in 1948, died August 15, 2020 at a New York hospital. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)