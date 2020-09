Rusia aumenta el balance diario de coronavirus con más de 8.400 casos nuevos y 177 muertos

Medical worker wearing protective gear exit an ambulance with a patient suspected of having coronavirus, at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Moscow authorities are extending school holidays by a week amid a surge of new coronavirus cases. Health officials on Tuesday reported over 8,000 new virus cases, with over 2,000 in Moscow, the highest daily number in the Russian capital since late May. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)