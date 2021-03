Rusia confirma más de 8.000 casos y 400 muertos por coronavirus durante el último día

An elderly man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walks in Tverskaya street in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to expand the vaccination effort. Russian authorities have said that more than 1.5 million people already have received the domestically designed Sputnik V vaccine even as the advanced studies among tens of thousands of people are continuing. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)