Trump es nominado al Premio Nobel de la Paz por acuerdo entre Israel y Emiratos Árabes Unidos

LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 28: President Donald Trump speaks at an airport hanger at a rally a day after he formally accepted his partys nomination at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Addressing hundreds of supporters, many wearing face masks, Trump made his case for his re-election against his opponent Joe Biden. Trump spoke at at Pro Star Aviation. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==