Contracciones trimestrales de 40% en China y de 14% en EEUU forman parte del shock global por coronavirus

A cleaner worker cleans the pavement of Plaza Mayor square in Madrid downtown, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)