La industria china pisa el acelerador y las ventas minoristas suben por primera vez en el año

Customers use Alipay's facial recognition payment service of Alibaba Group at a restaurant in Hangzhou city, east China's Zhejiang province, 2 September 2017. The world's leading mobile payment platform Alipay was launched in Denmark on Monday, enabling its Chinese users to enjoy its fast and convenient payment service when they travel to the Nordic country. Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate company of China's Alibaba Group, Alipay users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app.