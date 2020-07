Líderes empresariales de Perú lamentan cierre de Paris y ven que otras compañías podrían caer

Customers use the escalators -marked to keep physical distance- at a shopping mall in Lima on June 22, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Peru began the reopening of the shopping malls on Monday, when the country celebrates 99 days of confinement and the confirmed cases of COVID-19 almost reach 255,000, in an attempt to accelerate the reactivation of the economy, which fell 40% year-on-year in April. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)