Islandia, la Constitución más innovadora del mundo que quedó inconclusa

FILE - In this Friday Jan. 8, 2010 file photo Iceland's parliament, debates a bill to hold a referendum over repayment of US$5.7 billion demanded by Britain and the Netherlands for depositors' money lost in failed Icelandic banks in the Althingi (parliament) in Reykjavik . How do you write a new constitution in the 21st century? You go where the people are online. That was the decision of tiny but tech-savvy Iceland, which is overhauling its constitution in the wake of an economic catastrophe, and has turned to the Internet to get input from citizens. The 25-member council drafting the new constitution is reaching out to Icelanders online, especially through social media sites Facebook and Twitter, video-sharing site YouTube and photo site Flickr. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gauti, File)