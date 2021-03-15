Secciones

Oscar 2021: la lista completa de nominados

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The theater has been the home of the Oscars since 2001 and the organizers say the upcoming show will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues. An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that the ceremony this year will be broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

La temporada de premios más extraña y larga que Hollywood recuerde tiene un hito crucial la mañana de este lunes: la Academia da a conocer los nominados en sus 24 categorías. Títulos como Nomadland, Mank y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago parten como principales favoritos, mientras la chilena El agente topo se juega sus opciones en dos galardones.

La temporada de premios más extraña y larga que Hollywood recuerde tiene un hito crucial la mañana de este lunes: la Academia da a conocer los nominados en sus 24 categorías. Títulos como Nomadland, Mank y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago parten como principales favoritos, mientras la chilena El agente topo se juega sus opciones en dos galardones.

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra dan a conocer a los candidatos de cara a su ceremonia del 25 de abril.

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Mejor banda sonora

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Minari. Foto: Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24

Mejor guión adaptado

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Mejor guión original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor documental

Collective

Crip Camp

El Agente Topo

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Mejor película internacional

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor sonido

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Mejor diseño de producción

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Mejor montaje

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

Mejor fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejores efectos visuales

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

The trial of the Chicago 7. Foto: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020.

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Mejor película animada

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor canción original

Judas and the Black Messiah - “Fight for You”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - “Hear My Voice”

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - “Husavik (My Hometown)”

The Life Ahead - “Io Sì (Seen)”

One Night in Miami - “Speak Now”

Mejor actor

Mejor actor

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Mejor actriz

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Mejor dirección

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Mank - David Fincher

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Mejor película

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

