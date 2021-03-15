Oscar 2021: la lista completa de nominados
La temporada de premios más extraña y larga que Hollywood recuerde tiene un hito crucial la mañana de este lunes: la Academia da a conocer los nominados en sus 24 categorías. Títulos como Nomadland, Mank y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago parten como principales favoritos, mientras la chilena El agente topo se juega sus opciones en dos galardones.
Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra dan a conocer a los candidatos de cara a su ceremonia del 25 de abril.
Mejor actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Mejor banda sonora
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Mejor guión adaptado
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Mejor guión original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor actor de reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor documental
Collective
Crip Camp
El Agente Topo
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Mejor película internacional
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
Mejor sonido
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Mejor diseño de producción
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Mejor montaje
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
Mejor fotografía
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejores efectos visuales
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Mejor película animada
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor canción original
Judas and the Black Messiah - “Fight for You”
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - “Hear My Voice”
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - “Husavik (My Hometown)”
The Life Ahead - “Io Sì (Seen)”
One Night in Miami - “Speak Now”
Mejor actor
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Mejor actriz
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Mejor dirección
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Mejor película
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
